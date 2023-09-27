New helmsman takes guard at 'Economic Times'





Bodhisatva Ganguli, editorial director, fondly referred to as 'Bodhi' and who has been with ET for over 24 years, is stepping back from his operational and administrative responsibilities to take on a more strategic role as mentor and guide to the newspaper's leadership team.





Stepping into his rather large shoes is Mint's editor in chief Sruthijith K K, who has joined the newspaper as executive editor.





Apart from working previously with the publication on two separate occasions, Sruthijith has done stints at HuffPost India, Apple Inc, Quartz (Atlantic Media) & PaidContent (Guardian News & Media), said a release from the company.

