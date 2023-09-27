RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


New helmsman takes guard at 'Economic Times'
September 27, 2023  20:04
Sruthijith KK
Winds of change are blowing through the editorial corridors of the Economic Times.

Bodhisatva Ganguli, editorial director, fondly referred to as 'Bodhi' and who has been with ET for over 24 years,  is stepping back from his operational and administrative responsibilities to take on a more strategic role as mentor and guide to the newspaper's leadership team. 

Stepping into his rather large shoes is Mint's editor in chief Sruthijith K K, who has joined the newspaper as executive editor.

Apart from working previously with the publication on two separate occasions, Sruthijith has done stints at HuffPost India, Apple Inc, Quartz (Atlantic Media) & PaidContent (Guardian News & Media), said a release from the company.
