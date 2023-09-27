RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
MP: 12-yr-old raped, left bleeding on the street
September 27, 2023  13:28
image
A girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, found on September 25, probably hails from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, but her identity is yet to be established as she is not able to tell her name and address to the police properly, an official said.

"A girl, aged around 12 years, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. She was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said.

"The girl is possibly a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She neither possesses any identity card, nor is she able to tell her name and address to the police properly," he said.

As the minor's condition was serious, she was taken to Indore on Tuesday for further medical treatment, the SP said.

A case was registered at the Mahakal police station and investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter and to check the CCTV footage so that the accused can be arrested at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment.

"It is heart-wrenching to see the case of extremely cruel rape of a little girl in Ujjain. The kind of heinous crime committed against the 12-year-old daughter and the way she ran around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude condition and before falling unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame," Nath said on his official X account on Wednesday.

The Congress leader said that rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh and criminals are roaming free while the people are in trouble.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous, says police
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous, says police

A senior police officer of the district said the arrest of the two was formally recorded based on the statements given by the soldier -- Shine Kumar -- and his friend. The provisions in the FIR lodged earlier on the soldier's complaint...

Anti-drone system to be deployed along Pakistan border: Amit Shah
Anti-drone system to be deployed along Pakistan border: Amit Shah

He said in the last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the role of zonal councils has changed from advisory nature to action platforms.

India looking at Ashwin's class and experience as World Cup back up
India looking at Ashwin's class and experience as World Cup back up

Rohit said the third ODI against Australia will give the team a chance to test their consistency.

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

'OMGGGGG I still can't believe it'
'OMGGGGG I still can't believe it'

Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys and Vir Das: Landing won Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das Emmy nominations.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances