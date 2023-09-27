Maoist couple with Rs 19 lakh bounty surrenders in Maharashtra





Maoist commander Lacchu alias Lacchan alias Sukhram Somaru Kumeti (39) and his wife Kamla alias Gauri Mehtri Samsay Halami (36) surrendered on September 22 before district collector Chinmay Gotmare and superintendent of police Nikhil Pingale and other officials, he said.





While Kumeti carried a cash reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, his wife Halami carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, the police official said.





Kumeti had joined the Naxal movement in 1999 and after undergoing training at Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh, he served as the bodyguard of special zone committee member Shekar alias Sayyanna.





He was the deputy commander of Keshkal and Kondagaon (in Chhattisgarh), Korchi, Khobramendha (in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra) and Deori Dalam (in Gondia) before becoming the commander of Deori Dalam of Maoists, he said.





Six offences, including that of exchange of fire and arson, were registered against him, he added. Kumeti`s wife Halami had joined the Naxal movement in 2001 and became a member of the Khobramendha Dalam. She underwent training in north Bastar and Balaghat.





She worked in Korchi, Khobramendha, Charbhatti and Deori Dalams and was also active with 'Platoon-A', the official said.





A total of eight offences are registered against her, he said. -- PTI

