Maoist couple with Rs 19 lakh bounty surrenders in Maharashtra
September 27, 2023  00:31
image
A hardcore Maoist couple carrying a collective cash reward of Rs 19 lakh on their heads surrendered before the government authorities in Gondia district of Maharashtra, the police said on Tuesday. 

Maoist commander Lacchu alias Lacchan alias Sukhram Somaru Kumeti (39) and his wife Kamla alias Gauri Mehtri Samsay Halami (36) surrendered on September 22 before district collector Chinmay Gotmare and superintendent of police Nikhil Pingale and other officials, he said. 

While Kumeti carried a cash reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, his wife Halami carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, the police official said. 

Kumeti had joined the Naxal movement in 1999 and after undergoing training at Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh, he served as the bodyguard of special zone committee member Shekar alias Sayyanna. 

He was the deputy commander of Keshkal and Kondagaon (in Chhattisgarh), Korchi, Khobramendha (in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra) and Deori Dalam (in Gondia) before becoming the commander of Deori Dalam of Maoists, he said. 

Six offences, including that of exchange of fire and arson, were registered against him, he added. Kumeti`s wife Halami had joined the Naxal movement in 2001 and became a member of the Khobramendha Dalam. She underwent training in north Bastar and Balaghat. 

She worked in Korchi, Khobramendha, Charbhatti and Deori Dalams and was also active with 'Platoon-A', the official said. 

A total of eight offences are registered against her, he said. -- PTI
US raises concerns over Chinese ship's Lanka visit
US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland, who met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, raised concerns about the upcoming visit of the Chinese research vessel 'SHI YAN 6'

Burglars break into Delhi jewelry shop, flee with ornaments worth Rs 20 cr
This is one of the biggest burglaries reported in the national capital.

Anti-drone system to be deployed along Pakistan border: Amit Shah
Anti-drone system to be deployed along Pakistan border: Amit Shah

He said in the last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the role of zonal councils has changed from advisory nature to action platforms.

45 injured as Manipur police baton-charge students protesting death of 2 youths
45 injured as Manipur police baton-charge students protesting death of 2 youths

Altogether 45 students were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

