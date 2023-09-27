Manipur crisis: Full curfew imposed in Imphal

The Manipur government has imposed a full curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, as violent protests continued to rock Manipur's capital for the second consecutive day on Wednesday





The decision comes amid the ongoing protests over the killing of two Meitei teenagers Phijam Hemjit Singh and Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam, who had went missing over two months ago after they were allegedly abducted.





Imphal East and Imphal West have been under partial curfew since earlier this month. The curbs were partially relaxed in an order dated September 26 to facilitate the movement of people.