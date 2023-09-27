Malayalam film '2018: Everyone is a Hero' is India's Oscar entry





Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Girish Kasaravalli, noted film maker and chairman of the selection committee, announced that the Malayalam movie has been picked for its very relevant theme on climate change and the travails of people vis-a-vis what has been understood as development in the society.





Ravi Kottarakara, FFI president, said a 16-member selection committee led by Kasaravalli screened films. As many as 22 films including The Kerala Story (Hindi), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi), Balagam (Telugu), Vaalvi (Marathi), Baaplyok (Marathi) and August 16, 1947 (Tamil) were considered before picking the Malayalam film, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.





The Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban starrer film revolves around the 2018 floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala. Its cast include Tanvi Ram and Aparna Balamurali.





2018: Everyone is a hero, here. You can read the Rediff review of

Multi-starrer survival dramais India's official entry to the Academy Awards 2024, the Film Federation of India announced on Wednesday.