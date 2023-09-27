Major NIA crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday is conducting major raids across six states in three cases at 51 locations belonging to associates of Lawrence, Bambiha and Arsh Dalla Gangs.





In the early hours of Wednesday, the NIA conducted a swift raid on the house of a liquor contractor in the village Takhtupura of Moga district in Punjab.





"Gangster Arsh Dala had demanded ransom from this contractor and this contractor had given some part of the ransom to Arsh Dala. In this regard, NIA is conducting an inquiry," sources said.





The NIA also raided a gun house in the Bajpur police station area of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. NIA has raided another house in the Clementown police station area of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.





According to the information received from Dehradun Police, the NIA team is conducting raids since this morning.





The NIA had also issued details of 43 individuals associated with the terror gangster network having links to Canada.





It has asked the public to share details of their properties and assets which can be taken over by the central government.





The NIA also requested to share details about the properties/assets/businesses owned by them in their own name or in the name of their associates, friends and relatives.





It has also asked to share details of their business partners, workers, employees and collection agents.





The NIA in its post issued pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Joginder Singh along with their names.





It highlighted that many of these gangsters are based in Canada.





The NIA had earlier confiscated properties owned by designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. -- ANI

