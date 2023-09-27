RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Maharashtra govt declares Eid-e-Milad holiday on Friday
September 27, 2023  18:08
image
The Maharashtra government has declared September 29 as the Eid-e-Milad holiday at the request of Muslim leaders.
 
This year, Anant Chaturdashi or the final day of the Ganesh festival falls on September 28, the same day as Eid-e-Milad, which is celebrated as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

As processions are taken out on the occasions of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai and other places, a delegation of All India Khilafat has requested chief minister Eknath Shinde to find a solution to it, a statement said.

"The delegation has requested that a holiday be declared on Friday, September 29, so that the police can make arrangements for the processions on both days (September 28 and 29). The state government has decided to announce a government holiday on Friday as well," Shinde said in the statement.

The announcement means two consecutive state holidays on Thursday and Friday followed by the weekend and the national holiday on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Buying in index majors help Sensex settle in green
Buying in index majors help Sensex settle in green

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to settle higher on Wednesday following buying in Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and ITC and positive trends in Asian and European markets. The 30-share BSE...

Are you saying Canada gave us documents?: Jaishankar in New York
Are you saying Canada gave us documents?: Jaishankar in New York

"One, we told the Canadians that this is not the Government of India's policy," Jaishankar said. "Two, we told the Canadians saying that look, if you have something specific, if you have something relevant, let us know. We are open to...

CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of missing youths
CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of missing youths

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, will reach Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the 'kidnapping and killing' of two students who went...

Hindujas turn London's World War II era war office into a luxury hotel
Hindujas turn London's World War II era war office into a luxury hotel

The Old War Office (OWO) of Britain's World War II era prime minister Winston Churchill opened its doors as a brand-new luxury hotel in London with a glittering launch event, complete with surprise musical performances by musicians Lord...

Anti-drone system to be deployed along Pakistan border: Amit Shah
Anti-drone system to be deployed along Pakistan border: Amit Shah

He said in the last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the role of zonal councils has changed from advisory nature to action platforms.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances