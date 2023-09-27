RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Interpol alert helps Mumbai police save man from suicide
September 27, 2023  14:09
Representational image
The Mumbai police traced a 28-year-old man and saved him from ending his life following an alert from the Interpol that he was searching about the 'best way to commit suicide' on Google, an official said on Wednesday. 

The man, who hails from Rajasthan, was rescued on Tuesday from suburban Malvani after the police traced his location on the basis of his mobile number shared by Interpol, he said. 

The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control. 

"The rescue operation was conducted by the Unit-11 of the Mumbai police's crime branch based on the information given by the Interpol on Tuesday afternoon," the police official said. 

"The victim, a resident of Malvani in Malad west, is a native of Rajasthan. During the probe, the police found that he was under pressure as he was not able to secure the release of his mother from jail in Mumbai since her arrest in a criminal case two years ago," he said. 

The man earlier stayed in Mira Road locality (in neighbouring Thane district) with his relatives before shifting to Malvani, a western suburb, he said. 

"He has been jobless since the last six months. Since he was not able to secure the release of his mother from a jail, he was under depression. As the thoughts of ending life came to his mind, he started an online search to find ways to commit suicide," the official said. 

He searched 'Suicide best way' on Google several times, which caught the attention of Interpol officials, who sent an email about it to the Mumbai police along with his mobile phone number, he said. 

On the basis of that information, the crime branch found that the user of the mobile phone was in Malvani, he added. 

"Accordingly, the police rushed to the place. The victim was then taken into custody and counselled," he said. He was asked to go to his relatives' place in the city after being counselled by professional counsellors, the police official said.
