Inside the BJPs online Hindu nationalist campaign machinery





'As hate speech and disinformation in India have grown in recent years, Silicon Valley giants have at times tried to police this incendiary content. But often they have struggled -- or willingly turned a blind eye,' writes Gerry Shih in washingtonpost.com.





''Beyond the party's official online efforts, there was also a shadowy parallel campaign, according to BJP staffers, campaign consultants and party supporters. In rare and extensive interviews, they disclosed that the party quietly collaborates with content creators who run what are known as "third-party" or "troll" pages, and who specialize in creating incendiary posts designed to go viral on WhatsApp and fire up the party's base.





'Often, they painted a dire -- and false -- picture of an India where the nation's 14 percent Muslim minority, abetted by the secular and liberal Congress party, abused and murdered members of the Hindu majority, and where justice and security could be secured only through a vote for the BJP,' Shih writes in WaPo.





'Central to the success of the BJP, a party with 180 million members, is a massive messaging machine built on top of U.S. social media platforms. It is part of a wider effort by the right-wing forces aligned with Modi to wield technology in various ways -- and restrict its use by opponents -- in pursuit of a Hindu nationalist agenda that seeks to marginalize religious minorities and suppress criticism.