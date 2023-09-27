RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Inside the BJPs online Hindu nationalist campaign machinery
September 27, 2023  17:51
Representational image. Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives
Representational image. Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives
'Central to the success of the BJP, a party with 180 million members, is a massive messaging machine built on top of U.S. social media platforms. It is part of a wider effort by the right-wing forces aligned with Modi to wield technology in various ways -- and restrict its use by opponents -- in pursuit of a Hindu nationalist agenda that seeks to marginalize religious minorities and suppress criticism.

'As hate speech and disinformation in India have grown in recent years, Silicon Valley giants have at times tried to police this incendiary content. But often they have struggled -- or willingly turned a blind eye,' writes Gerry Shih in washingtonpost.com.

''Beyond the party's official online efforts, there was also a shadowy parallel campaign, according to BJP staffers, campaign consultants and party supporters. In rare and extensive interviews, they disclosed that the party quietly collaborates with content creators who run what are known as "third-party" or "troll" pages, and who specialize in creating incendiary posts designed to go viral on WhatsApp and fire up the party's base. 

'Often, they painted a dire -- and false -- picture of an India where the nation's 14 percent Muslim minority, abetted by the secular and liberal Congress party, abused and murdered members of the Hindu majority, and where justice and security could be secured only through a vote for the BJP,' Shih writes in WaPo

You can read his detailed article on washingtonpost.com, only if you have taken their subscription, here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Locals clash with bow and arrows at Assam-Meghalaya border
Locals clash with bow and arrows at Assam-Meghalaya border

A fresh clash occurred at a disputed village along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary as locals from both sides used bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on Wednesday.

Byju's to lay off up to 3,500 employees this fiscal
Byju's to lay off up to 3,500 employees this fiscal

Edtech major Byju's may lay off up to 3,500 employees during the current fiscal as it looks to consolidate teams and enhance regional focus, sources privy to the development said. According to one of the sources, Byju's had "over hired"...

US seeks 'full and fair' probe into Canada's allegations
US seeks 'full and fair' probe into Canada's allegations

The United States has said there ought to be a full and fair investigation into Canada's allegations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of a separatist Sikh leader in British Columbia earlier this year.

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley Review: Agatha Christie Redux
Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley Review: Agatha Christie Redux

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley is fun in parts, discovers Deepa Gahlot.

CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of missing youths
CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of missing youths

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, will reach Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the 'kidnapping and killing' of two students who went...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances