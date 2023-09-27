RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Imphal: Situation calm but tense after clash
September 27, 2023  09:46
The situation remained calm but tense in Singjamei area of Imphal on Wednesday morning after a clash between students and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel left 45 protesters injured the previous night.

Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force and RAF personnel were seen deployed in strength throughout Imphal Valley in anticipation of possible protests and violence.

A clash occurred on Tuesday night between RAF personnel and locals protesting the killing of two students, who had been missing since July 6, prompting the law enforcers to lob tear gas shells and fire rubber bullets at the agitators and baton-charge them, leaving 45 of the protesters, mostly students, injured.

Although the state government has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday, students of some Imphal-based institutions vowed to congregate at their schools, sparking speculations of more protests later in the day. 

"Security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident," an official said.

A tense calm prevailed in Singjamei even though shops and business establishments were open and vehicles plied the roads.

The state government has relaxed curfew restrictions from 5 am to 9 pm in Imphal East and Imphal West district on Wednesday to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food, an official notification said.

"However, the relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in protests/rally without obtaining approval from the competent authority," it stated. 

Following the clashes, the state government has re-imposed a ban on internet mobile services with immediate effect till 7.45 pm of October 1 to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours.

It was recently lifted after more than four months of imposition on May 3 when the ethnic clashes began.

The state government has declared a holiday for schools on September 27 and 29 in view of the prevailing law and order situation, with September 28 being a public holiday in view of Milad Un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad's birthday).   -- PTI
