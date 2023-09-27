RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Arunachal, Nagaland for six months
September 27, 2023  00:36
File image
File image
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as "disturbed" for the convenience of security forces, was on Tuesday extended in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. 

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order". 

The AFSPA has been in force in a few districts and police station areas in both Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for many years now and it is extended periodically. 

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam as "disturbed area" through a notification on March 24, 2023. 

It said a further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken. 

"Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

We've done our research, very excited to play in Ahmedabad: Babar
We've done our research, very excited to play in Ahmedabad: Babar

Most of the Pakistan squad members have not played in India before but skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday exuded confidence, saying his team has done its homework for the ODI World Cup beginning on October 5.

Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel ahead of 26/11: Mumbai police
Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel ahead of 26/11: Mumbai police

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 terror attacks case, stayed at a hotel in Mumbai's Powai area for two days in November 2008 ahead of the attacks, where he discussed about the crowded places...

70 collegium reccos for judges pending with govt, SC seeks AG's response
70 collegium reccos for judges pending with govt, SC seeks AG's response

"Today, I am quiet because the attorney general has sought a very short time, next time I will not be quiet. Use your good office to see these issues are resolved," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Attorney General R Venkataramani. "I...

'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'
'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'

rediffGURU Dev Ashish answers your personal finance and mutual fund queries.

Asian Games Squash: India women down Pakistan; men's team cruise
Asian Games Squash: India women down Pakistan; men's team cruise

The Indian squash contingent began its Asian Games campaign with comfortable victories over Singapore and Pakistan.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances