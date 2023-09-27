Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Arunachal, Nagaland for six months

Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Arunachal, Nagaland for six monthsSeptember 27, 2023 00:36
File image
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as "disturbed" for the convenience of security forces, was on Tuesday extended in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.
The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".
The AFSPA has been in force in a few districts and police station areas in both Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for many years now and it is extended periodically.
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam as "disturbed area" through a notification on March 24, 2023.
It said a further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken.
"Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," it said. -- PTI
