Fire breaks out in Delhi PG apartment, girls trapped

Fire breaks out in Delhi PG apartment, girls trappedSeptember 27, 2023 21:40
Representational image
A fire broke out on Wednesday at a female paying guest house being run from an apartment in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said.
Some girls were still trapped in the building.
According to the fire department, the information was received at 7.47 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire broke out in Signature Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar.
Further details are awaited, they said.
