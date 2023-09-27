RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Fire breaks out in Delhi PG apartment, girls trapped
September 27, 2023  21:40
Representational image
Representational image
A fire broke out on Wednesday at a female paying guest house being run from an apartment in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said. 

Some girls were still trapped in the building. 

According to the fire department, the information was received at 7.47 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

The fire broke out in Signature Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar. 

Further details are awaited, they said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sania At Parineeti-Raghav's Reception
Sania At Parineeti-Raghav's Reception

'Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was love you always Parriii...'

3rd ODI PHOTOS: Australia pick up comprehensive win over India
3rd ODI PHOTOS: Australia pick up comprehensive win over India

IMAGES from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia played in Rajkot on Wednesday

HC agrees with Akasa Air, says DGCA can take action against pilots
HC agrees with Akasa Air, says DGCA can take action against pilots

The Delhi high court on Wednesday agreed with the contention of Akasa Air that the DGCA is not completely barred from taking action against pilots who violate the terms of their employment agreements. However, the court did not grant...

World Cup: Pakistan team touches down in India after seven years
World Cup: Pakistan team touches down in India after seven years

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday, its first visit to India in seven years, to compete in the ODI World Cup beginning on October 5.

Stand-off between PCB and top players end: Babar 'extremely satisfied'
Stand-off between PCB and top players end: Babar 'extremely satisfied'

The central contracts stand-off between Pakistan Cricket Board and top national players ended on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances