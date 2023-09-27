RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Comedian Trevor Noah cancels both Bengaluru shows
September 27, 2023  22:16
Comedian Trevor Noah has been forced to cancel both his shows in Bengaluru following acoustic woes. 

In a note on X, Noah said, 'Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. 

'We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. 

'We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.' 

The 39-year-old comedian and former TV host travelled to India as part of his Off The Record tour.
