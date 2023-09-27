RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Class 10 boy found dead in Odisha, family alleges murder by friend over money
September 27, 2023  00:43
image
The body of a class 10 student was found in Odisha's Rourkela town on Tuesday, following which his family alleged that he was murdered by a friend over the money that he lent him to buy a mobile phone. 

The body of the boy was found along the Hecket Road in Raghunath Pali police station area. 

The road was closed for more than a year, police said. 

"The body has some injury marks. We have detained three suspects. It looks like there is some foul play," sub-divisional police officer Upasana Padhi said. 

"We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact reason for the death. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," she said. 

The boy was last seen with his friends with whom he went to see Ganesh idol immersion. 

"He was so good at this tender age that he used to help his father in business, and also handled cash," said a neighbour. 

He had helped one of his friends in buying a mobile phone, and he might have demanded back the money for which he was killed, his father alleged. -- PTI
