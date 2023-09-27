RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CBI registers PE in Kejriwal bungalow case
September 27, 2023  18:49
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" with respect to the construction of a new official residence for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.
   
The ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi rejected the allegation of any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of "using all its power to finish AAP".
 
The CBI has registered the PE against unidentified public servants of the Delhi government, the officials said.
 
The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.
 
The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded from the PWD records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents, bids submitted by contractors, approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, they said.
 
The AAP alleged that the development was part of the BJP's efforts to stop Arvind Kejriwal-led party from working for the people. -- PTI
