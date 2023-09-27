BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen Patnaik

The Bharatiya Janata Party moved a breach of privilege notice against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the assembly on Wednesday for allegedly calling opposition parties "anti people" in his "suo-moto" statement in the House on September 25 and demanded an apology from him.

Moving the privilege notice, Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi of BJP alleged that Patnaik had made the statement on his own in order to shield his private secretary V K Pandiyan, who is in the eye of a storm for his whirlwind tour across Odisha at the cost of the public exchequer.





"There was no demand for discussion on the matter. But the chief minister made a 'suo motu' statement. Earlier, the CM's statements were sought on several issues but he never made any. This indicates that the chief minister was fully prepared to shield his private secretary, who is also known as 5T secretary," Majhi said.





The BJP leader also accused the chief minister of insulting the opposition MLAs through his statement. "We are elected to the Assembly by the people. How can we be anti-people?" Majhi asked and demanded an apology from the CM.





Majhi wondered how BJP MLAs can be called "anti-people" when Patnaik himself praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Supporting the BJP's privilege motion notice, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra said: It is unfortunate to call elected representatives of the people anti-people. It seems there is no democracy here. Patnaik has insulted the elected peoples representatives and this is unfortunate."





Patnaik in his statement on Monday said, "Opposition members should be happy that so many grievances in their areas have been resolved. I do not understand how someone can oppose the people's grievances. Such opposition is anti-people and people will give them a befitting reply for such attitude. After all we are in the service of the public and people's grievances are our topmost priority." -- PTI