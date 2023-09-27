RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP assigns Ramesh Bidhuri poll duty in Rajasthan
September 27, 2023  21:33
The Bharatiya Janata Party has tasked its Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, in the eye of a storm for his derogatory comments against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, with poll responsibility in Tonk district of Rajasthan, party sources said on Wednesday.
   
With the Gurjar community present in large numbers in the district, which has four assembly seats including the one held by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the BJP believes Bidhuri can help it swing the votes as he is also from the same caste.
 
Pilot is also from the Gurjar community.
 
Bidhuri's responsibility will be akin to the party's poll in-charge of the district, sources said.
 
Party leaders said Meenas and Muslims are the two other largest communities in the district.
 
Pilot was elected from the Tonk assembly seat in 2018.
 
Bidhuri also posted on X that he attended a coordination meeting for the Tonk district held in Jaipur. State BJP president C P Joshi chaired the meeting.
 
The BJP MP from South Delhi had been issued a show cause notice by the party after his derogatory words targeting Ali in Lok Sabha last week sparked massive outrage with the opposition demanding his suspension from the House.
