RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
AFSPA extended in Manipur for 6 months
September 27, 2023  15:50
image
Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act while 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview.

In an official notification issued on Wednesday, it was stated that 'Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations...as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023'. 

The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas Act has not been imposed are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JU ragging death: Accused can't enter campus till acquitted
JU ragging death: Accused can't enter campus till acquitted

The 13 arrested in connection with the death of the Jadavpur University fresher allegedly due to ragging and sexual molestation at the hostel will not be allowed to either enter its premises or the campus, according to a decision by the...

Why Shreyas Iyer must be in India's World Cup XI
Why Shreyas Iyer must be in India's World Cup XI

Tough to look beyond Shreyas in WC playing XI, Gill will be main player for India, says Azharuddin

3rd ODI PHOTOS: Bumrah pocket two as Australia derailed
3rd ODI PHOTOS: Bumrah pocket two as Australia derailed

IMAGES from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia played in Rajkot on Wednesday

Byju's to lay off up to 3,500 employees this fiscal
Byju's to lay off up to 3,500 employees this fiscal

Edtech major Byju's may lay off up to 3,500 employees during the current fiscal as it looks to consolidate teams and enhance regional focus, sources privy to the development said. According to one of the sources, Byju's had "over hired"...

Buying in index majors help Sensex settle in green
Buying in index majors help Sensex settle in green

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to settle higher on Wednesday following buying in Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and ITC and positive trends in Asian and European markets. The 30-share BSE...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances