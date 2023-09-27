RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


8 injured in Anantnag explosion, no terror angle, says police
September 27, 2023  12:07
Representational image
Representational image
Eight people were injured in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, the police said. 

However, police ruled out any terror angle, saying the blast occurred in a "load carrier" vehicle carrying a concrete vibration machine, a portable generator and a can of oil. 

"An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. 

Eight labourers sustained burn injuries and they are being treated at a hospital, the police said. 

 "All stable. No terrorist angle observed. Investigation started," the police said in the post.
