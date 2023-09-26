We care about India and Canada: US envoy amid row

United States ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti has reiterated that the United States cares deeply about its relationship with both India and Canada.





Garcetti's comments on Tuesday come amidst heightened tensions between India and Canada after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged that there was an Indian hand behind killing of Khalistani operative Hardeep Nijjar.

"We care about both countries, and we care about their relationship. Our relationship is rock solid with both of them. And I think all of us need to make sure that we can come together as countries that take seriously sovereignty, take seriously security, and take seriously the potential of our relationship," the US ambassador said.

Garcetti's comments came shortly after US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said that the US was concerned made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau regarding the killing of Hardeep Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India.

"We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners, as the Secretary said on Friday" the State Department spokesperson said.