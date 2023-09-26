RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wasn't in loop: Canada province premier on Trudeau's charges
September 26, 2023  12:15
The premier of Canada's British Columbia province, where Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed, has said he was not taken into the loop on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations against India and came to know about it only one hour before they came in the public domain.
 
Premier David Eby's comments came as he met Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday, on a day when some Khalistan supporters held demonstrations outside the Indian missions in Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar, 45, outside a gurdwara in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18. 

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India has angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case. 

India last week asked Canada to crack down on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil and suspended visa services for Canadians.

Eby told CTV News he only learned one hour before the public did about the prime minister's allegation that India may have been involved in the murder.

He said he wants the federal government to share security intelligence with provinces.

"There's a critical need for provinces to be brought into the loop at an earlier stage," CTV News quoted Eby as saying on Monday.

"CSIS (the Canadian Security Intelligence Service), for example, by law is required to only share their intelligence with the federal government, It means that when they brief me -- which they did that day -- they can share basically what's in the public domain already, which is not helpful. I can read the newspaper, too," he said.

Following Trudeau's allegations, Eby said he was deeply disturbed and angered by this information.

"I call, yet again, on the federal government to share all relevant information related to any known ongoing foreign interference & transnational organized crime threats with our provincial authorities & our government, so we may act in coordination and protect those at risk," he had said.  

On Monday, Prime Minister Trudeau met with Eby.
 
According to Trudeau's office, the two leaders discussed how all governments can continue working together to improve housing supply and affordability for Canadians.
However, Arundhati Choudhary bowed out in the opening round of the women's 66kg event.

Security personnel have been put on alert, and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the viral of photos of the students, a senior officer said.

The UIDAI issued a strong rebuttal to Moody's Investors Service which claimed that the Aadhaar system often results in service denials and the reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual labourers, in hot and humid...

Gems you can enjoy from the time he was at his handsome and magnetic best.

Rota was responding to condemnation from Jewish groups and others, stemming from a moment during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Parliament on Friday.

