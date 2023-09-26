RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Toolkit case: Disha Ravi's plea on bail terms rejected
September 26, 2023  17:57
The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi, who is facing prosecution for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers' protest in 2021, seeking modification the bail condition where she needs prior permission of the trial court before travelling abroad. 

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said there is no ground for interference with the trial court's order. 

Ravi's counsel had urged the high court to modify the condition to the extent that she shall intimate the trial court before going abroad. 

The detailed order will be made available later. 

The high court had on August 21 reserved its order on the plea. 

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police on February 13, 2021, for allegedly being involved in sharing on social media a toolkit related to the farmers' protest, which was then going on against the Centre's three farm laws, and was granted bail by a trial court here on February 23, 2021. 

The trial court had imposed various conditions on her, including that she shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court. 

Ravi, in her plea before the high court, has sought modification of the bail condition that she should take prior permission from the trial court to travel abroad. -- PTI
