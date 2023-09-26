RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sophia Loren undergoes surgery after falling at home: Report
September 26, 2023  08:41
Oscar-winning film star Sophia Loren has been hospitalised after suffering broken bones from a fall inside her home.

According to reports, the 89-year-old legendary actress fell on Sunday at her house near Lake Geneva in Switzerland, breaking both her hip and thigh.

Sophia was last seen in the 2020 Netflix feature film The Life Ahead, which was directed by her son Edoardo. 

Sophia Loren is best known for her Oscar-winning role in La Ciociara (Two Women), which was directed by Italian filmmaker Vittorio de Sica. 

The performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, which made her the first actor to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language film.
