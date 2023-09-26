Rupee falls 15 paise against US dollar on foreign fund outflows

Rupee falls 15 paise against US dollar on foreign fund outflowsSeptember 26, 2023 21:38
The rupee stayed on the downward track for the second straight day to settle 15 paise lower at 83.28 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to a firm greenback against major currencies overseas and persistent foreign capital outflows.
Besides, weak equity market sentiment and elevated levels of crude oil prices -- hovering above $92 a barrel -- weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.19 and traded between a high of 83.17 and a low of 83.28 against the greenback during the day.
It finally settled at 83.28, registering a fall of 15 paise from its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee declined by 19 paise to close at 83.13 against the dollar. -- PTI
