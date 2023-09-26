RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee falls 15 paise against US dollar on foreign fund outflows
September 26, 2023  21:38
The rupee stayed on the downward track for the second straight day to settle 15 paise lower at 83.28 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to a firm greenback against major currencies overseas and persistent foreign capital outflows. 

Besides, weak equity market sentiment and elevated levels of crude oil prices -- hovering above $92 a barrel -- weighed on the domestic currency, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.19 and traded between a high of 83.17 and a low of 83.28 against the greenback during the day. 

It finally settled at 83.28, registering a fall of 15 paise from its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee declined by 19 paise to close at 83.13 against the dollar. -- PTI
