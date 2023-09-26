RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Punjab police raids 48 places linked to Canada-based terrorist Landa's aides
September 26, 2023  01:01
File image
File image
The Punjab police conducted raids at 48 places linked to close associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa alias Landa Harike, an official said on Monday. 

The action comes after a trader was attacked by two assailants on September 21. 

The trader had said that he received a call from someone who claimed to be Landa Harike and demanded Rs 15 lakh. 

Superintendent of police Randhir Kumar said separate police teams conducted raids in Makhu, Zira, Guruharsahai and other places. 

A few people were also arrested. Landa's name had figured in connection with the RPG attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

'And when the floats go by in the parade garlanded and decorated with the posters of gun toting assassins and murderers and martyrs, you look the other way.' 'And in return we will bring you 10,000 votes because the people of the...

Asian Games: India women beat Sri Lanka to win cricket gold
Asian Games: India women beat Sri Lanka to win cricket gold

India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final to win the cricket gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23
Demand for frontline jobs decreased by 17.5% in FY23

Having seen a rapid growth in demand for frontline workers in FY22 with the economy opening up, the growth seems to have muted in FY23 due to macroeconomic challenges. According to BetterPlace's Frontline Index Report, total demand for...

Asian Games: Boxers Deepak, Nishant progress to pre-quarters
Asian Games: Boxers Deepak, Nishant progress to pre-quarters

However, Arundhati Choudhary bowed out in the opening round of the women's 66kg event.

Why Priyanka Missed Parineeti's Wedding
Why Priyanka Missed Parineeti's Wedding

When the paps asked why her daughter Priyanka had given the wedding a miss, Dr Chopra said, 'Woh kaam kar rahi hai (She is working).'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances