Need to oppose many: TN BJP chief's dig at AIADMK
September 26, 2023  14:25
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party faces a challenging time ahead and the party should gear up to oppose many people, its Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai said and expressed his resolve to overcome all hurdles to usher in a 'political change.'
 
As president of the party in Tamil Nadu, he said he is prepared to take on individuals and he wanted the cadres to be prepared to take on those who oppose them and eventually win and ensure a regime change.

In a veiled reference to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Monday, Annamalai addressing party workers during his En Mann, En Makkal (My land, My people) padayatra at Pollachi late on Monday night, he said "we have seen the need for a political change. This is a challenging time. We need to oppose many." 

He said he is determined to overcome the challenges. 

"If I don't do certain things, then I will lose the trust you have placed on me...we need to face challenges, overcome hurdles, take a stance to oppose some individuals," he added. In order to ensure this, the party should gear up in this direction, Annamalai said.
 
Ending its four-year ties with the BJP, the AIADMK announced on Monday to part ways with the BJP and said it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. 

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters, Chennai. -- PTI 
