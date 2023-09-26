Mumbai cops arrest wanted drug smuggler Kailash Rajput's brother

Mumbai cops arrest wanted drug smuggler Kailash Rajput's brotherSeptember 26, 2023 23:30
The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch probing the seizure of 15 kg Ketamine on Tuesday arrested the younger brother of international drugs smuggler Kailash Rajput from neighbouring Palghar district, an official said.
The accused is identified as Kamal Rajput, 50, against whom a lookout circular was issued by the Mumbai police.
Kamal, staying in Vasai, was operating drugs trade in Mumbai on the behalf of his brother, the official said.
The AEC officials had seized 15.7 kgs of Ketamine worth Rs 7.87 crore and 23,410 Viagra tablets from the office of a courier firm in suburban Andheri in March.
Earlier, Ali Asgar Shirazi, a trusted aide of Kailash Rajput, and seven others were arrested in connection with this case.
Kailash Rajput and Danish Mulla, who is allegedly associated with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, are absconding and a Red Corner Notice was issued against them, the official said.
By arresting (nine) persons so far, the AEC has unearthed the cartel involved in the distribution of Ketamine to European countries, he said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Tata Steel investment positive for UK ops, but stock has not moved much
Tata Steel UK is reformatting its operations in Port Talbot by investing 1.25 billion in an electric arc furnace facility with the UK government contributing 500 million. The project will take around three years to complete, if all the...