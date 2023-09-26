RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai cops arrest wanted drug smuggler Kailash Rajput's brother
September 26, 2023  23:30
image
The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch probing the seizure of 15 kg Ketamine on Tuesday arrested the younger brother of international drugs smuggler Kailash Rajput from neighbouring Palghar district, an official said. 

The accused is identified as Kamal Rajput, 50, against whom a lookout circular was issued by the Mumbai police. 

Kamal, staying in Vasai, was operating drugs trade in Mumbai on the behalf of his brother, the official said. 

The AEC officials had seized 15.7 kgs of Ketamine worth Rs 7.87 crore and 23,410 Viagra tablets from the office of a courier firm in suburban Andheri in March. 

Earlier, Ali Asgar Shirazi, a trusted aide of Kailash Rajput, and seven others were arrested in connection with this case. 

Kailash Rajput and Danish Mulla, who is allegedly associated with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, are absconding and a Red Corner Notice was issued against them, the official said. 

By arresting (nine) persons so far, the AEC has unearthed the cartel involved in the distribution of Ketamine to European countries, he said. -- PTI
