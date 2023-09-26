RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi wishes predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday
September 26, 2023  09:52
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday.

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health."

Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time. 
