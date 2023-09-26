RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi wishes predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday
September 26, 2023  20:00
Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday. 

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014. Modi spoke to Singh on phone to greet him on his birthday, officials said. 

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health." 

Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies. 

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel ahead of 26/11: Mumbai police
Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel ahead of 26/11: Mumbai police

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 terror attacks case, stayed at a hotel in Mumbai's Powai area for two days in November 2008 ahead of the attacks, where he discussed about the crowded places...

Asian Games: Surya, Suraj knocked out in Wushu quarters
Asian Games: Surya, Suraj knocked out in Wushu quarters

Suraj had received a bye in the opening round.

Jaishankar begins UNGA speech with 'Namaste from Bharat'
Jaishankar begins UNGA speech with 'Namaste from Bharat'

India on Tuesday told the UN General Assembly that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over, underlining that its presidency of the G20 sought to focus on key concerns of the many, not just...

Asian Games Chess: Gujrathi stumbles, is in joint second place
Asian Games Chess: Gujrathi stumbles, is in joint second place

In the women's event, Koneru Humpy and D Harika posted wins in the fifth round after a below par showing on the second day of the competition on Monday.

45 injured as Manipur police baton-charge students protesting death of 2 youths
45 injured as Manipur police baton-charge students protesting death of 2 youths

Altogether 45 students were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances