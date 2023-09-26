RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man jumps off Maha secretariat in Mumbai, lands on safety net
September 26, 2023  21:06
A man on Tuesday jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in South Mumbai but landed on the safety net, the police said. 

"A man jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya. He fell on the safety net put up there so there was nothing untoward and he was safe," Mumbai police said. 

According to the police the man has been taken into custody. More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI
