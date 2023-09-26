Man jumps off Maha secretariat in Mumbai, lands on safety net

Man jumps off Maha secretariat in Mumbai, lands on safety netSeptember 26, 2023 21:06
A man on Tuesday jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government in South Mumbai but landed on the safety net, the police said.
"A man jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya. He fell on the safety net put up there so there was nothing untoward and he was safe," Mumbai police said.
According to the police the man has been taken into custody. More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI
