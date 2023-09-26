Lakhimpur: SC allows Ashish Mishra to visit mother





The case pertains to an incident of violence on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.





A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta relaxed the interim bail conditions imposed on Mishra by the court on January 25.





Mishra was asked not to stay either in Uttar Pradesh or in Delhi during the period.





The court passed the order on a modification application filed by Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, stating that his mother is admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.





He has further stated in his application that his daughter needs treatment for certain deformities in her legs.





Appearing in the court on behalf of Mishra, senior advocate Siddharth Dave said his client needs to take care of her ailing mother. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday relaxed the bail conditions of Ashish Mishra, a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to enable him to visit and stay in the National Capital Region to look after his ailing mother and for the treatment of his daughter.