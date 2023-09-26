RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Joshimath disaster: Govt agencies against aid to households without valid documents
September 26, 2023  20:22
Financial assistance should not be provided if the affected households in the subsidence-hit region of Joshimath in Uttarakhand do not have a valid land-ownership document or the buildings have been illegally encroached, a government report has recommended. 

The report also recommended designating no-building zones in the land-use maps and denying any grant or relief to buildings constructed in such zones should there be a disaster. 

Starting January 2, a number of houses and civil structures in an area located near Joshimath-Auli road began to display major cracks due to land subsidence, prompting the relocation of 355 families. 

According to local residents, land subsidence had been noticed over several years but became increasingly severe from January 2 to January 8. 

A 35-member team consisting of professionals from the National Disaster Management Authority, UN agencies, Central Building Research Institute, National Institute of Disaster Management, and other agencies conducted a "Post Disaster Needs Assessment" from April 22 to April 25 to assess the damage caused and to identify the assistance required for the long-term recovery and reconstruction of the affected sectors. 

To prevent future disasters, the report emphasises the importance of proper documentation and compliance with building regulations. 

"No financial assistance will be provided to the buildings illegally encroached and/or if the HH (household) does not have a valid land-ownership document," the report said. 

The agencies also highlighted the necessity of officially informing the people of Joshimath about the unsafe zones of the town, where no new construction should be allowed. -- PTI
