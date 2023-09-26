RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Jaishankar to address UNGA today
September 26, 2023  17:21
image
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will address a high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. 

The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA. 

 EAM Jaishankar on Monday met the president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup: Massive setback for SL as Hasaranga, Chameera ruled out
World Cup: Massive setback for SL as Hasaranga, Chameera ruled out

Sri Lanka have called up leg-spinning all-rounder Dushan Hemantha, while Chamika Karunaratne will be the travelling reserve player.

No salary for Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani; fee for attending board meetings
No salary for Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani; fee for attending board meetings

While Ambani, 66, drew nil salary from the company since the 2020-21 fiscal year, other executive directors including his cousins Nikhil and Hital are paid a salary, perquisites, allowances and commission. His three children - twins...

Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery sees partial response
Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery sees partial response

Several activists of pro-Kannada organisations were also whisked away by the police at Town Hall, as they gathered there to stage a protest.

Asian Games: Bronze medal eludes Judoka Tulika Maan
Asian Games: Bronze medal eludes Judoka Tulika Maan

India were unfortunate to miss a medal in men's 100kg where Avtar Singh sustained an injury and conceded his quarter-final and repechage matches.

Delayed Asian Games a blessing for silver-medallist Neha
Delayed Asian Games a blessing for silver-medallist Neha

When the Asian Games was delayed by a year owing to the COVID-19 situation in China, it wreaked havoc with the schedule of many athletes, but for Indian sailor Neha Thakur, it proved to be a blessing in disguise.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances