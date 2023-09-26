Jaishankar to address UNGA today

Jaishankar to address UNGA todaySeptember 26, 2023 17:21
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will address a high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.
The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA.
EAM Jaishankar on Monday met the president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.
