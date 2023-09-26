Jaipur Literature Festival set to return on February 1 next year





Dubbed as "the greatest literary show on earth", the upcoming edition of the festival, scheduled from February 1-5, 2024, will take place at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.





The five-day literary extravaganza, based on the theme of 'Stories Unite Us', aims to explore the transformative power of literature, how it reflects society, and brings people together.





As in the previous years, the festival will celebrate linguistic diversity, featuring a broad spectrum of languages and host sessions that focus on literary works in languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu.





"The 2024 edition of the JLF will bring our living library of ideas, books, and writers into the hearts and minds of book lovers from around the world. Fiction and faction, poetry and music, debates and discussions await us, with a brilliant and diverse list of speakers and performers. A vintage year, with classic themes and stimulating contemporary interpretations," said writer Namita Gokhale, co-director of JLF, in a statement.





Also featuring on the first list of speakers are: Debra Diamond, curator of South Asian and Southeast Asian Art at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art; debut novelist of Quarterlife Devika Rege; Best-selling American author of The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death Jeff Goodell; prize-winning and bestselling broadcaster Jerry Brotton; acclaimed Hindi novelist and writer Mridula Garg and award-winning author of three novels Nilanjana S Roy. -- PTI

Well-known British classicist Mary Beard, English historian-broadcaster Tom Holland, art historian BN Goswamy and mythological fiction writer Anand Neelakantan, are part of the first list of 25 speakers participating in the 17th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival, starting February 1, the organisers announced on Tuesday.