Internet services suspended again in Manipur

Internet services suspended again in ManipurSeptember 26, 2023 20:57
File image
The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days, soon after the police baton-charged students in Imphal during a demonstration against the alleged kidnapping and death of two youths.
The police action left 45 students, many of them girls, injured, officials said.
"The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 pm of October 1, 2023," a notification said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel ahead of 26/11: Mumbai police
Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 terror attacks case, stayed at a hotel in Mumbai's Powai area for two days in November 2008 ahead of the attacks, where he discussed about the crowded places...
45 injured as Manipur police baton-charge students protesting death of 2 youths
Altogether 45 students were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.