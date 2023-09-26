RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindutva leader Ekbote, 3 others booked for giving "provocative" speeches in Pune
September 26, 2023  12:05
Police have booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote and three others for allegedly giving "provocative" speeches during an agitation in Pune recently, said officials on Monday.
  
On September 4, some Hindutva organizations, along with the BJP had held a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters in the city and sought the removal of an unauthorised structure from near a temple.

According to Shivajinagar police station officials, the organizers had not taken prior permission from authorities for the protest.

During the agitation outside the PMC main gate, Ekbote and three others - Kunal Kamble, Kiran Shinde and Vishal Pawar -- gave "provocative speeches" which had the potential to create a rift between two communities, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including 141 (unlawful assembly), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) was registered against them, said the officials. -- PTI 
