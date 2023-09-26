RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Engine failure hits traffic on Mumbai suburban train section
September 26, 2023  12:44
Representational image
Train traffic on the Central Railway route towards Khardi in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai was affected on Tuesday after a goods train engine suffered a technical failure, railway officials said. 

The up Kasara-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) local, 12880 Bhubaneswar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express and 01066 Dhule-Dadar Express were detained behind it, a Central Railway official said. 

Khardi is located about 90 km away from Mumbai. 

"A goods train engine is having a technical failure in the up Ombermalli-Khardi section since 11.20 am. So, the up Ombermalli-Khardi section is blocked. Assisting engine is planned for it," the official said. 

The down section was running smoothly, the official said. 

Section clearance time will be updated eventually once it gets cleared, he added.
