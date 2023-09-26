RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Embarrassing: Trudeau on honouring Nazi veteran
September 26, 2023  11:27
Following the act of honouring a former Nazi soldier in Canada's parliament, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that the decision to invite the Ukrainian veteran was "deeply embarrassing", reported CBC News
 
While speaking at a news briefing, Trudeau stopped short of calling for Parliament speaker Anthony Rota to step aside from the role he's held since 2019.
 
"It's extremely upsetting that this happened. The Speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologised. But this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians," Trudeau said. 
 
 He further warned that this situation may fuel Russia's propaganda as Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Ukraine conflict is about rooting out Nazis, according to CBC News
 
"I think it's going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian disinformation and continue our steadfast unequivocal support for Ukraine as we did last week by announcing further measures to stand with Ukraine in Russia's illegal war against it," Trudeau said. 
 
On September 22, during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's speech in Canadas Parliament, 98-year-old Ukrainian Yaroslav Hunka, who served in the first Ukrainian division, also known as the SS division "Galicia" during World War II was honoured by the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Anthony Rota. 
 
Canada's Leader of Opposition Pierre Poilievre criticised this act and the two opposition parties said that it was not enough for Rota to apologise for inviting Hunka to the day's festivities, reported CBC News
 
Currently, Rota is facing calls to resign from the New Democratic Party and Bloc Qubcois. 
