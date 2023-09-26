RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doubly happy: Waheeda Rehman on Phalke award
September 26, 2023  15:47
Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman on Tuesday said she was thrilled to get the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award and termed it a "double celebration" as the announcement coincides with her Guide co-star Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary. 
 
Rehman made her debut in Hindi films opposite Dev Anand in Guru Dutt's 1956 film CID and went on to act with him in several other films, including Prem Pujari and Solva Saal

"I'm very happy and doubly happy because it is Dev Anand's birthday. I think, 'taufa unko milna tha, mujhe mil gaya'," Rehman told PTI.

"It is very wonderful that his celebration is going on and I get this honour. I'm really happy and grateful to the government that they chose me for this honour. So it is a combination and celebration of this and Dev sahab's 100th birth anniversary," she said. 

The 85-year-old, whose filmography includes all-time classics Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chand as well as later hits such as Kabhi Kabhie and Khamoshi, said she did not expect any award.
 
"I'm not working these days. I don't expect anything, I never expect any award. I think, milna hai toh milega, if they think it is right for me I'll get it it, that's all," she said. 

Rehman spoke warmly of her years working with Dev Anand, a co-star she described as passionate about movies. 

"It was very comfortable working with him. It was very nice from day one.  He was so cooperative and helpful. I did seven movies with him, and not on a single day do I remember him having any problem with his co-artist, director or production (people)." 

Of all their films, Guide is perhaps the best remembered. 

"He was a thorough gentleman. He used to come on time. He only had one hobby, one passion, which is to make movies, and till the last moment he was making movies," she said. 
