Delhi jewellery shop robbed of ornaments worth Rs 20 cr
September 26, 2023  17:36
Representational image
A jewellery shop in Jangpura area of Delhi was allegedly robbed of ornaments of over Rs 20 crore, the police said on Tuesday.                 

"We got information on Tuesday from Umrao Jewellers. Police teams reached the spot. We have started an investigation into the matter," said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (Southeast).                 

The police said that the store remains closed on Monday and the incident is expected to have occurred between Sunday night and Monday.                 

"There are many CCTV footage available which our forensic teams checking. The accused will be nabbed soon," the official said. -- PTI
