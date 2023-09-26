RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CM Himanta inaugurates Assam Bhawan in Tamil Nadu's Vellore
September 26, 2023  21:23
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the new Assam Bhawan in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, which will help people visiting the town from the Northeastern state for various purposes, mainly medical treatment. 

The aim of constructing it was to provide comfortable accommodation to the people of Assam seeking medical treatment at the Christian Medical College in Vellore, Sarma said. 

Additionally, it will also benefit students from the state going to study at the Vellore Institute of Technology, he said. 

Sarma said the state government was planning to construct Assam Bhawans in important cities across the country, with Pune and Ahmedabad being the priorities. 

These guest houses will provide affordable accommodation to students, their guardians, patients and their families, besides people on vacations, he said. 

Discussions were underway with the Lt Governor of Delhi for a plot to construct another Assam Bhawan in the national capital, Sarma said. 

The Assam Bhawan project in Vellore was executed in four phases with a budget of Rs 22.83 crores, officials said. -- PTI
