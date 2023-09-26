RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CBI to probe killing of missing youths: Manipur CM
September 26, 2023  23:33
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the Central Bureau of Investigation director along with a specialised team will arrive in Imphal on Wednesday to investigate the killing of two youths who had been missing since July 6. 

Photos of the bodies of the two missing youths went viral on social media, leading to protests by students in the state. 

Altogether 45 students, many of them girls, were injured in Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters demonstrating against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said. 

The photos surfaced on social media on Monday. 

Singh posted on X: "In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators." 

"To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter" Singh said. -- PTI
