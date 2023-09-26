BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 78.22 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 65,945.47 with 14 of its components closing lower and 16 advancing.





During the day, it declined 158.06 points or 0.23 per cent to a low of 65,865.63.





The broader Nifty dipped 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 19,664.70.





Among Sensex shares, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

Benchmark Sensex closed lower by 78 points in a listless trade on Tuesday due to select profit taking in IT and banking shares in line with weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.