RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BSE chief information security officer, head of special projects resign
September 26, 2023  19:03
File image
File image
Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday announced that Shivkumar Pandey, chief information security officer, and special projects head Nayan Mehta have tendered their resignations. 

While Pandey has tendered his resignation to pursue another opportunity, and Mehta has decided to step down due to personal and health reasons, BSE said in regulatory disclosure to the National Stock Exchange.

The resignations of Pandey and Mehta will be effective from the close of business hours on December 4 and October 12, respectively. 

BSE, formerly the Bombay Stock Exchange, set up in 1875, is Asia's first bourse. 

It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games Swimming: Indian men smash national record; enter final
Asian Games Swimming: Indian men smash national record; enter final

The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team swam a sensational heat, obliterating the national record to enter the final of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Ram temple's consecration ceremony likely on Jan 22, says official
Ram temple's consecration ceremony likely on Jan 22, says official

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the pran pratishtha on any day during January 20-24.

Asian Games Squash: India women down Pakistan; men's team cruise
Asian Games Squash: India women down Pakistan; men's team cruise

The Indian squash contingent began its Asian Games campaign with comfortable victories over Singapore and Pakistan.

'Avoid fruits when having cold, cough?'
'Avoid fruits when having cold, cough?'

Post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Rebecca Pinto.

Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous, says police
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous, says police

A soldier, who a day ago had claimed he was assaulted by six persons near his home in this southern Kerala district and 'PFI' was written on his back, was on Tuesday taken into custody along with his friend for allegedly giving a false...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances