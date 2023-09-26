BSE chief information security officer, head of special projects resign





While Pandey has tendered his resignation to pursue another opportunity, and Mehta has decided to step down due to personal and health reasons, BSE said in regulatory disclosure to the National Stock Exchange.





The resignations of Pandey and Mehta will be effective from the close of business hours on December 4 and October 12, respectively.





BSE, formerly the Bombay Stock Exchange, set up in 1875, is Asia's first bourse.





It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. -- PTI

