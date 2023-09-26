BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain admitted to Mumbai hospital following cardiac arrest

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain admitted to Mumbai hospital following cardiac arrestSeptember 26, 2023 20:13
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
He has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
"Shahnawaz Hussain has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, with a heart attack. Angioplasty has been done,' said Jaleel Parkar of Lilavati Hospital.
Further details are awated. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel ahead of 26/11: Mumbai police
Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 terror attacks case, stayed at a hotel in Mumbai's Powai area for two days in November 2008 ahead of the attacks, where he discussed about the crowded places...
45 injured as Manipur police baton-charge students protesting death of 2 youths
Altogether 45 students were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.