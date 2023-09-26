RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Apple supplier Pegatron halts production at Chennai plant after fire
September 26, 2023  09:26
image
A minor fire at a factory of Taiwanese electronics component maker Pegatron India Private Limited near Chennai has led to a temporary halt in production, official sources said on Monday.

There were no casualties, the sources said.

Initial investigations revealed a short circuit as the cause of the fire at the factory in Mahindra World City, located about 60 kilometres south of Chennai.

"We got a call around 9 pm on Sunday. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 3 am on September 25," a senior Fire and Rescue Services official told PTI.

"There were no casualties. Machineries have been affected due to the incident and the company has temporarily suspended production," the official added.

In response to an email by PTI, Apple supplier Pegatron India said there was a "spark incident" on Sunday evening and its cause is under investigation by relevant authorities.

Another industry source confirmed the incident and said it was "minor".
In a statement, Pegatron India said the "spark incident" occurred on Sunday evening and it is "currently under control".

"There are no injuries, no casualties or damage to other assets," the company said.

"The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities and the incident does not have significant financial or operational impact to Pegatron Corporation," the statement said.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC constitutes 7-judge bench to review 1998 MP/MLA immunity verdict
SC constitutes 7-judge bench to review 1998 MP/MLA immunity verdict

A notice, uploaded on the apex court website, said the bench will hear the matter on October 4.

'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'
'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'

rediffGURU Dev Ashish answers your personal finance and mutual fund queries.

Asiad basketball: Winning start for Indian men, women lose
Asiad basketball: Winning start for Indian men, women lose

On Wednesday, the men's team will play their second match of Pool C against Macau-China.

Visas for World Cup issued to Pakistani players: ICC
Visas for World Cup issued to Pakistani players: ICC

However, confusion remained in the Pakistan camp over the grant of visa.

BCCI AGM: Dalmiya, Dhumal re-elected in IPL GC
BCCI AGM: Dalmiya, Dhumal re-elected in IPL GC

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha will no longer be Indian Cricketers' Association's representative in the Apex Council.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances