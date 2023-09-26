Anti-drone system to be deployed along IB: Shah





Addressing a meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar, Shah also asked the members of the council -- Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh -- to resolve their disputes related to water sharing with an open mind and mutual discussion.





"The Modi government is committed towards strengthening the security system along the border. Soon anti-drone system will be deployed on our country's borders," he said.





Smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the international border to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has been a major problem confronting the border guarding forces.





The home minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been successful in cracking down on narcotics and terrorism.





He said in the last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the role of zonal councils has changed from advisory nature to action platforms. -- PTI

