RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Amit Khare gets extension as advisor to Modi
September 26, 2023  01:03
Former bureaucrat Amit Khare
Former bureaucrat Amit Khare
Former bureaucrat Amit Khare was on Monday given extension as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a personnel ministry order said. 

He was appointed to the post for two years in October 2021. 

Khare, a 1985-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service officer of the Jharkhand cadre, had superannuated on September 30, 2021. 

He last served as the higher education secretary. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in Khare's tenure, on contract basis on the usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of re-employed officers of secretary-level in the government of India, beyond October 12, 2023 for a period "co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister", the order said. 

In another order, the ACC has approved the extension in tenure of Rajesh S Gokhale as secretary, Department of Biotechnology, for a period of two years -- with effect from November 1, 2023. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Dev Anand defined celluloid heroism'
'Dev Anand defined celluloid heroism'

'He was a very generous co-star. And a very stylish man.'

Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises
Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises

Commandos from the Indian Army's Special Forces undergo advanced underwater combat training.

Expert Tips to Crack CAT 2023 in 60 Days
Expert Tips to Crack CAT 2023 in 60 Days

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza tells you how to optimise your preparation for the Common Admission Test scheduled on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Recipe: Sahana's Homemade Ragi Laddoos
Recipe: Sahana's Homemade Ragi Laddoos

Lord Ganesha will love this offering.

Stock markets end flat in highly volatile trade
Stock markets end flat in highly volatile trade

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance jumped the most by 4.64 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers. Infosys, Mahindra &...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances