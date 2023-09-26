Activist climbs cellphone tower in Nagpur in support of demands, alights after 4 hours





He ended his protest after four hours. A police official said Umesh Bhokre, an activist of the Kamtee Nagar Vikas Kruti Samiti, climbed atop the mobile tower opposite Orange City park near here at around 4 pm on Monday.





When local residents sought to know the reason for his protest, Bhokre threw down a bunch of pamphlets which listed his demands related to Kamptee town.





A few supporters of the activist also gathered near the tower.





The demands listed by Bhokre included beautification of the stretch between Jai Sambha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Kamptee, laying down underground drainage lines, construction of a sports complex, reopening of Sunday market and setting up of a children's park in the town, among others.





The New Kamptee police told the activist they have taken note of his demands and persuaded him to end his protest.





Bhokre finally got down from the tower at around 8 pm. -- PTI

A man claiming to be an activist climbed atop a mobile phone tower to highlight his demands for development of his native Kamptee town in Nagpur district and seek launch of various projects, the police said on Tuesday.