30 students hurt in Manipur police baton-charge

30 students hurt in Manipur police baton-chargeSeptember 26, 2023 17:10
File image
More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.
The students brought out protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media.
The protesters clashed with the police when security forces tried to stop them from advancing towards the chief minister's secretariat in Imphal, the police said.
The injured protesters were treated at various hospitals. -- PTI
